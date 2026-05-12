A former Alouettes player from Quebec is retiring

Former offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon has officially retired from his professional career in the Canadian Football League .

A two-time Grey Cup champion, the Quebec native took advantage of a visit to the Montreal Alouettes' training camp to confirm his retirement from football.

While attending a practice with his former teammates at Laval University, Gagnon took the time to say goodbye to several members of the Montreal organization with whom he enjoyed the best years of his career.

The 33-year-old veteran said he felt ready to move on to a new chapter in his life. In his view, his best seasons were now behind him, and the timing was right to leave professional football.

This decision comes a few months after winning a second Grey Cup, this time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He had previously lifted the trophy in 2023 with Montreal.

A native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Philippe Gagnon was selected second overall in the 2016 draft by the Alouettes after a brilliant run with the Laval Rouge et Or.

In total, he played 110 games in the CFL over nine professional seasons. His time in Montreal left a particularly lasting impression on fans, as he wore the team's colors for several years before ending his career in Saskatchewan.

Last season, however, was far from easy for the offensive guard. A bicep injury sustained during training camp limited his participation to just four regular-season games.

Despite these physical challenges, Gagnon says he is leaving football with no regrets and extremely satisfied with how his career ended.

Several former teammates came to say goodbye during his visit to the Alouettes' camp, including Pier-Olivier Lestage, who shared the locker room with him for several seasons.

Since January, the former professional player has already begun his transition to a new career.

He is currently enrolled in a vocational diploma program in electromechanics for automated systems, a field he is passionate about and in which he hopes to work upon completing his training in 2027.

For Philippe Gagnon, this retirement marks the end of an important chapter in his athletic career, but also the beginning of a whole new adventure away from the football field.