Yariel Rodriguez: Back in Toronto

Last year, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to remove Yariel Rodriguez from their 40-man roster. Because of his contract, no one wanted to take a chance on him.

Given his recent struggles, it was clear that the Blue Jays didn't want to take any detours on the road to success.

After a strong start to his career, things got tough for the Cuban in 2025… but that doesn't mean the Blue Jays had completely given up on him.

They mainly wanted to send him a message.

After failing to earn a spot in the Majors during spring training, he went to Triple-A. In 11 appearances this season, he has a 2.63 ERA for the Bisons.

And according to Ben Nicholson-Smith, Shi Davidi, and Francys Romero, that has earned him a call-up.

Yariel Rodriguez is on his way to Toronto, a source tells me and @ShiDavidi, confirming @francysromeroFR's report. Expect Rodriguez to be active tomorrow. The Jays have an open 40-man spot but will have to clear room on the active roster. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 10, 2026

The Blue Jays have room on their 40-man roster… but if he wasn't the one who most deserved a call-up, he wouldn't be the one they called up. It's as simple as that.

We'll have to see which player gives up his spot to Rodriguez. Will a pitcher be sent to the injured list? Will another pitcher go to Triple-A in his place?

Fans, right now, would love to see Eric Lauer (who can't be sent down to the minors without being DFA) take the hit. But even though Spencer Miles and Yariel Rodriguez can eat up a few innings, it would hurt the depth of the rotation.

A story to watch, then.

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