Trevor Story: A Hot Potato for the Red Sox

After enjoying his first injury-free season with the Boston Red Sox last year, Trevor Story needed to prove that it wasn't just a flash in the pan and that he could still hold his own in the world's best league at age 33.

But so far this season, the exact opposite has been the case. And his game yesterday (Sunday) against the Tampa Bay Rays sums up his 2026 season perfectly.

True, he scored the Red Sox's only run in their 4-1 loss, but he also struck out three times, bringing his season total to 55—the eighth-highest in all of Major League Baseball. Not to mention his costly error early in the third inning on a ground ball by Chandler Simpson.

Story's performances therefore put the Sox—starting with interim manager Chad Tracy—in a difficult position.

An OPS of .520 is simply not acceptable for a Major League player. Especially since Story's defense doesn't make up for this glaring lack of offense, as he ranks in the 21st percentile in above-average outs with a dismal minus-one.

At least the man himself hasn't given up.

There are a lot of factors at play here—physically, mentally, and in terms of effort. I know it was a big problem for me last year, and I think it's only a matter of time before I turn things around.

It's good that Story still believes in himself, but MLB is a league of results, not development. Not only does Boston have prospect Marcelo Mayer in its ranks who can play at the number six spot, but also Franklin Arias, who is only 20 years old and is thriving at the AA level.

Time is running out for Story and the Red Sox.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.