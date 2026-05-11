The collapse of the San Francisco Giants

It's a free-for-all with the San Francisco Giants.

When we think of the word “meltdown” in MLB in 2026, our first instinct is to look to the New York Mets. And rightly so, by the way. That said, the situation is far from rosy on the other side of the country, and the quagmire the Giants find themselves in seems to be going unnoticed. San Francisco can thank New York for stealing the spotlight!

In short, it's a disaster in California. The Giants are practically last in the league standings. With a loss tonight at Dodger Stadium, they'd find themselves tied at the bottom of their division alongside the hapless Colorado Rockies. Yes, Kris Bryant's Rockies—talk about a feat! The season is still young, but not that young anymore. We're roughly a quarter of the way through. The standings mean something.

No one seems to know how, when, or what to do to get out of this crisis. It's worth asking: what is this team's direction and identity?

Buster Posey keeps taking big swings as Giants president. When will they connect? Free to read:https://t.co/2gN0UwSLab — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 11, 2026

A trade that's making waves

This weekend, the Giants made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. They sent their catcher Patrick Bailey to Ohio. The athlete who proudly wears a bandana is one of, if not the best defensive catcher in Major League Baseball.

The trade is causing a stir because Buster Posey, their president of baseball operations and a former star catcher himself, seemed to prioritize pitching and defense in his approach with the team. Does this feel like a panic move? Because, like the rest of the team that's producing nothing offensively, Bailey was struggling at the plate, so are they bringing in a more offensive-minded catcher to replace him? Yes, the return is intriguing with the young Canadian pitcher Wilkinson. He fills another need on the mound, as the depth at that position is pitiful. However, which side of the story should we focus on?

It's a struggle for the Big Three

Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames are supposed to be the Giants' cornerstones. They're raking in huge paychecks to help San Francisco win games. The team's owner has invested no less than $600 million in these three men. Devers, Chapman, and Adames are on track for a season of 32 home runs. Not individually, but collectively! Unfortunately, this is no joke.

At some point, someone has to take the blame. Recently, my colleague Sébastien Berrouard noted that Buster Posey's star was fading. He's right. Posey seems to be taking up a lot of space, and he's had a big say in hiring a rookie manager fresh out of college baseball to lead a team of veterans.

Some confusion in San Francisco last night, as Tony Vitello called for a pitching change, but the bullpen didn't know who to send out. pic.twitter.com/Mod3puQOp1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 10, 2026

Not to say expectations were as high as they were with the Mets, but they were still high in the Bay Area. Hence the steep decline as we approach the quarter-mark of the season.

The World Series victories of 2010, 2012, and 2014 seem distant and out of reach.

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