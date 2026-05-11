The Chargers add a top target for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have just made a major move in free agency by signing veteran David Njoku .

The former Cleveland Browns player is reported to have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

This acquisition is excellent news for quarterback Justin Herbert, who finally gets a physical and experienced target at the tight end position. Known for his athleticism, power after the catch, and ability to create mismatches against linebackers, Njoku could quickly become a key weapon in the Chargers' offense.

After several productive seasons in Cleveland, the veteran will also bring a wealth of experience to the locker room. Despite the constant changes at the quarterback position for the Browns over the years, he has managed to remain a reliable option in the passing game.

For the Chargers, this signing clearly demonstrates the organization's desire to surround Herbert with more offensive talent in order to get the team back in the playoff race.

An addition that could transform the Chargers' offense

With Justin Herbert at quarterback, many analysts believe David Njoku could have one of the best seasons of his career. His ability to exploit the middle of the field and provide a dominant target in the end zone is likely to add a new dimension to the California offense.

The Chargers had been looking to strengthen their receiving corps for several months, particularly at the tight end position. Njoku's arrival directly addresses that need.

It remains to be seen how he will be utilized in Los Angeles' offensive system, but on paper, this acquisition could become one of the most intriguing moves of the NFL offseason.

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