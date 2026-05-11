The Alouettes announce the signing of a free agent in the middle of training camp in Quebec City

The Montreal Alouettes have made another addition to their roster ahead of the 2026 season by announcing the signing of Lucus Spencer as an undrafted free agent.

The news was shared on social media by the specialized account Prolong Snapper Tracker, which closely follows moves involving special teams specialists in North American professional football.

Lucus Spencer arrives in Montreal after a four-year college career with the Bishop's Gaiters. During his time with the Bishop's University team, he recorded 16 tackles while building a reputation as a long-snap specialist.

This signing demonstrates that the Alouettes continue to work actively to strengthen their depth at several key positions ahead of the official start of the season.

Although long snappers rarely attract the public's attention, their role remains essential to a football team's success. Every snap on a punt, field goal, or extra point must be executed with speed and precision.

A mistake at this position can completely change the outcome of a game.

The Alouettes therefore appear to be looking to further solidify this aspect of the game by giving a chance to a player who already has solid experience in Canadian university football.

Training camp will now be a crucial step for Lucus Spencer, who will need to convince the coaches that he can compete at the professional level in the Canadian Football League.

For several years now, Montreal has been paying special attention to players developed in Quebec and within the U Sports network. This strategy allows the organization to discover talents who may receive less media attention but are capable of quickly contributing to special teams or adding depth to the roster.

The signing of Lucus Spencer fits perfectly into this approach.

Alouettes fans will now be watching his progress at training camp to see if he can eventually secure a permanent spot on the Montreal roster for the 2026 season.

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