Series Update: The Ducks Avoid a 1-3 Deficit and a Trip Back to Vegas

Raphael Simard
Series Update: The Ducks Avoid a 1-3 Deficit and a Trip Back to Vegas
Credit: X

Last night, there were two NHL games.

We already know the Habs won.

The Ducks and the Knights were also in action. Anaheim didn't give up and avoided returning to Vegas trailing 1-3 in the series. The series is tied 2-2.

Late in the first period, with the game tied 1-1, Mikael Granlund put the Ducks back in front.

William Karlsson, however, made a great play a little later.

He sacrificed himself so that Brett Howden could tie the game.

As had been the case throughout the game, Anaheim regained the lead.

Alex Killorn scored his team's third goal, and from there on out, the Ducks never looked back.

The visitors scored a goal in the final minute, but it was too little, too late.

On Tuesday, one of the two teams will have the chance to push their opponent to the brink.

The game will be played in Vegas at 9:30 p.m.


Overtime

– At least he stopped it.

– A look at the playoffs so far.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Another strong game from Mitch Marner.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Wild will try to even the series tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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