Series Update: The Ducks Avoid a 1-3 Deficit and a Trip Back to Vegas

Last night, there were two NHL games.

We already know the Habs won.

The Ducks and the Knights were also in action. Anaheim didn't give up and avoided returning to Vegas trailing 1-3 in the series. The series is tied 2-2.

Home-ice advantage prevailed on Sunday as the @CanadiensMTL took a 2-1 series lead in front of a capacity crowd, while the @AnaheimDucks claimed a win to tie the series at two games apiece.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IXJwgBnrnM pic.twitter.com/gVawYGez6Z — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 11, 2026

Late in the first period, with the game tied 1-1, Mikael Granlund put the Ducks back in front.

Mikael Granlund strikes back pic.twitter.com/Hlb4X6kXNb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2026

William Karlsson, however, made a great play a little later.

He sacrificed himself so that Brett Howden could tie the game.

William Karlsson takes the hit to make the play : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/LX86owkYLo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2026

As had been the case throughout the game, Anaheim regained the lead.

Alex Killorn scored his team's third goal, and from there on out, the Ducks never looked back.

ALEX KILLORN PUTS THE DUCKS BACK ON TOP pic.twitter.com/lt9Jsz4myZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2026

The visitors scored a goal in the final minute, but it was too little, too late.

VEGAS IS WITHIN 1 WITH A MINUTE TO GO, HERTL FINISHES IT pic.twitter.com/xLz5h7X7zt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 11, 2026

On Tuesday, one of the two teams will have the chance to push their opponent to the brink.

The game will be played in Vegas at 9:30 p.m.

Overtime

– At least he stopped it.

Well, that's one way to freeze a puck… pic.twitter.com/aiKh8QBgOv — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 11, 2026

– A look at the playoffs so far.

– Another strong game from Mitch Marner.

– The Wild will try to even the series tonight.