Renaud Lavoie: Martin St-Louis asked about his health

Last night, Renaud Lavoie was at the Bell Centre.

The journalist, who is not yet able to work, was with his colleagues from TVA Sports just a few days after suffering two strokes at the Bell Centre.

He was warmly applauded by the crowd.

But after the game, he also showed up at Coach Martin St-Louis's press conference. He wasn't there to ask questions, given that he isn't allowed to work.

But the journalists on site applauded him. And the Canadiens' coach took the opportunity to chat with him and ask how he was doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

We also saw, via a video posted by Félix Séguin after the game, that the reporters formed a line to chat with him one by one for a few seconds.

It's another sign of respect for someone who surely isn't having an easy time of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Félix Séguin (@felixseguinhockey)

Of course, we don't know when he'll be able to return to work. Traveling, right now, is a major hurdle for someone who has suffered two strokes.

But seeing him able to spend an evening at the Bell Centre is still a good step forward. It undoubtedly means his condition isn't getting worse.

Remember that right now, TVA Sports is using a panel to fill in for Lavoie during games. The interviews he usually conducts before, during, and after games are now being handled by Anthony Martineau, Félix Séguin, and Élizabeth Rancourt.

Even though the timing isn't great with the playoffs, the reporter needs to rest. It can't be easy, but he has no choice…

in a nutshell

– Wow.

A dream scenario for Perry Clinton and his girlfriend Elisa Verdy as they visited our booth at the Bell Centre It wasn't planned, I promise @colecaufield @CanadiensMTL #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/Sd0AMxZlpi — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 11, 2026

– Excellent question.

Question: WHO on earth brings a level to a hockey game?? Question: WHO brought a level tool to a hockey game??#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/spkPnqSi4l — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 10, 2026

– Another crazy atmosphere at the Bell Centre last night.

I've probably covered 30–40 games at the Bell Centre. I can clearly tell you I've never heard noise like this. The playoffs are a different beast. #Habs #Sabres — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 10, 2026

– Well done.