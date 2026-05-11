MLB in Brief: Mets Routed | Ha-Seong Kim Returns

The Mets in disarray

They are the only team on pace to lose 100 games this year.

Only one team is on pace to lose 100 games this year. Hard to believe, it's the Mets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 11, 2026

Ha-Seong Kim is back

This will help the Braves.

The #Braves today returned INF Ha-Seong Kim from his rehab assignment and activated him from the injured list, and placed OF Eli White on the 7-day concussion IL. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 11, 2026

Alex Freeland in AAA

He's making room for Mookie Betts.

Alex Freeland was optioned, a source confirms. @ByJackHarris was on it. That's the corresponding move for Mookie Betts coming off the IL. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 11, 2026

Henry Bolte called up

He's a top prospect in Sacramento.

The A's are calling up No. 5 prospect Henry Bolte, per a source. Bolte impressed in spring training and has been on a tear at Triple-A Las Vegas, batting .348 with a 1.076 OPS, 12 home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 28 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 37 games. https://t.co/5RznfhbKlH — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 11, 2026

Sense of urgency

Why are the Yankees hungry in 2026?

Free story: Brian Cashman rejects Yankees' urgency narrative. So why does the club appear more ruthless? Cashman: “I know there's this narrative that all of a sudden we woke up and smelled the coffee.” More below on the Yankees' perception https://t.co/LqfBXD63eE — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) May 11, 2026

Munetaka Murakami is no surprise

Colson Montgomery isn't surprised by his success.

Colson Montgomery isn't surprised that Munetaka Murakami is the real deal pic.twitter.com/LJPT6mM1qp — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) May 11, 2026

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