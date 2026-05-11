MLB in Brief: Mets Routed | Ha-Seong Kim Returns

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mets Routed | Ha-Seong Kim Returns
Credit: X

The Mets in disarray

They are the only team on pace to lose 100 games this year.

Ha-Seong Kim is back

This will help the Braves.

Alex Freeland in AAA

He's making room for Mookie Betts.

Henry Bolte called up

He's a top prospect in Sacramento.

Sense of urgency

Why are the Yankees hungry in 2026?

Munetaka Murakami is no surprise

Colson Montgomery isn't surprised by his success.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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