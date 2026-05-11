Maxx Crosby has just been linked to a new team

The Los Angeles Rams could become one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market this season. According to reports by Nate Atkins, the organization is already exploring the possibility of trading its 2027 first-round pick to acquire a star player in a bid to make a run at Super Bowl LX .

And one name stands out in particular: Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders' star player could become available again if the team gets off to a rough start to the season. In that scenario, many observers believe general manager Les Snead would be ready to make a move.

Snead has never hesitated to sacrifice draft picks to acquire established players capable of helping his team immediately. This philosophy has already enabled the Rams to win a Super Bowl after acquiring several stars over the years.

The idea of adding a player as dominant as Crosby to the Los Angeles defensive line would certainly be a dream come true for many fans. Considered one of the NFL's best pass-rushers, Crosby has the ability to completely change the face of a defense thanks to his intensity and constant pressure on the opposing quarterback.

The Rams clearly want to return to the top

After undergoing several changes in recent seasons, the Rams seem determined to make the most of their current window of opportunity to once again become serious contenders for major honors.

The team still has several impact players and may look to maximize the remaining years of its current core by adding another defensive superstar.

As for the Raiders, everything will depend on how the season starts. If Las Vegas quickly falls out of the playoff race, rumors surrounding Maxx Crosby are likely to gain significant traction throughout the NFL.

For now, there's no indication that a trade is imminent, but the Rams remain one of the most unpredictable teams when it comes to major roster moves.

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