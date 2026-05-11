Marc Bergevin: His generation is past its prime, according to Elliotte Friedman

It's been more than four years since Marc Bergevin lost his job as general manager of the Canadiens. As a reminder, he was fired in November 2021, a few months after leading his team to the Stanley Cup Final.

Since then, he has served as an advisor for the Kings and as an assistant general manager for the Sabres—a role he still holds today.

But above all, Bergevin's name has been mentioned every time a GM position has opened up in the NHL over the past few years. Except that every time, the result is the same: he doesn't get the job.

And Elliotte Friedman, on his podcast 32 Thoughts, discussed Bergevin's situation… and the insider, in a nutshell, explained that Bergevin's generation is past its prime.

Teams want to tap into the new generation to find their leaders.

Elliotte Friedman: I would've thought that Marc Bergevin would be a candidate in a couple more of these situations, but him and his generation…they're not really serious contenders for these jobs; they're looking at the next generation, Nashville and others – 32 Thoughts (5/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 11, 2026

When you look at the hires over the past few years, it's true that many general managers aren't veterans. Mathieu Darche, Daniel Brière, Eric Tulsky, and Sunny Mehta, among others, are younger executives who better represent the new generation.

There are still some old-timers landing jobs, but the trend is toward fresh faces.

And according to Friedman, the Predators (who are set to replace Barry Trotz ahead of next season) are also moving in that direction… and that's also the buzz surrounding the position in Vancouver, the only other team looking for a GM ahead of the 2026-27 season.

What's becoming increasingly clear is that Bergevin isn't positioning himself to land a job in the short term… and more than ever, we have to wonder if that will be the case in the long term.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the Canucks' GM position.

David Pagnotta: Re Canucks management search: If Evan Gold does come in, I've gotta imagine he's gonna want to bring in somebody…that fits for him; is it a Jamie Langenbrunner out of Boston – Sekeres & Price (5/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 12, 2026

– Touching. He also gave an interview to LCN earlier this evening.

– This comes right in the middle of the Habs' game. Not ideal.