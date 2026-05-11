Incident involving an NBC analyst: Jarren Duran deletes his Instagram account

Jarren Duran has struggled to establish himself as a leader in the Boston Red Sox locker room over the past few seasons, but to say the least, the results have been mixed.

And this weekend's events just add another layer to the story. It all started when Michael Holley, an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, called Roman Anthony “one of the biggest busts we've ever seen” during his second season and accused the Red Sox of lying about how long the young player would be out.

I get why all teams do it, but let's be honest. All teams lie. They lie about injuries—that's just how it is. So why are you playing games with us? It's a pointless lie. We know you're lying. Stop it. “He's day-to-day.” “No, he's not! And then Chad Tracy insists, ‘Oh, he's going to be on the injured list.' No, he's not, Chad! No, he's not! He's not!”

Duran then reposted the clip to his Instagram story, calling out Holley with a clown emoji and a laughing face.

They let people like that on NBC Sports.

It's understandable why one of Anthony's teammates might take offense at Holley's criticism, especially when it came to calling the 21-year-old a “flop.”

It looks like Jarren Duran deleted his Instagram account. I assume it's related to this screenshot of his IG story that's been making the rounds today https://t.co/wG9uxoTOVf — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) May 10, 2026

However, less than 24 hours after the incident, the Red Sox outfielder deleted his Instagram account.

It's unclear what happened behind the scenes in this case, but regardless, the mood surrounding the Sox remains at an all-time low as the first quarter of the season has resulted in a slew of injuries, a negative media circus, and some mixed feelings in the locker room.

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