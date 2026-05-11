Great news for David Alexander, live from Quebec City

The Montreal Alouettes' training camp kicked off Sunday on the campus of Laval University in Quebec City, and all eyes were on starting quarterback Davis Alexander.

At 27, the player looked in top form, displaying precision and power during every drill.

Last season was a tough one for Alexander, who played through a hamstring injury sustained before the 2025 training camp. Despite this setback, he led the team to the Grey Cup final. This Sunday, he reassured fans and teammates: he is fully recovered and ready to lead the Alouettes to success.

“I feel fresh, healthy, and in shape,” Alexander said after practice, adding that he wanted to continue improving and fulfilling his leadership role in the locker room. With four seasons in the CFL under his belt and a second year as a starter, Alexander has suffered only one loss as the starting quarterback, in the final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last November.

The team is undergoing a notable change this year: for the first time, Alexander does not have an experienced veteran by his side. Dustin Crum, formerly of the Ottawa REDBLACKS, will serve as the backup. Although he has three seasons of CFL experience, Crum is still learning Jason Maas's offensive system, just like Dresser Winn, Anthony Brown, and E.J. Perry, who are new to the team.

Crucial Leadership for the 2026 Season

Alexander has clearly expressed his desire to guide the new generation of quarterbacks: “I want to be the best version of myself for everyone on this team and raise the level of competition among the quarterbacks.” General Manager Danny Maciocia noted that the third-string quarterback position remains to be determined, and that the performance of the young talents could influence the team's future.

With a healthy Alexander and a group of motivated quarterbacks, the Alouettes seem ready to take on the challenges of the 2026 season, under the leadership of Jason Maas and their undisputed leader.

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