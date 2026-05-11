From a standing ovation at Game of Thrones to Jakub Dobes: “I’m no hero”

Last night, Jakub Dobes was a major factor in the Canadiens' win.

In a 6-2 victory, the goaltender kept his team in the game. And even though he gave up a goal early on (which stemmed from Cole Caufield's lackluster play), he didn't let it get to him.

Right now, it's the Sabres—not the Habs—who are wondering if a goalie change is necessary for Game 4, which takes place tomorrow night.

Doby and the fans, same fight Doby is all of us right now#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/I58OqHQJbS — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 11, 2026

Dobes has allowed 11 goals in his last six games and has a 4-2 record during that stretch. Aside from Game #1 against the Sabres, which was tougher for everyone, Dobes is on a crazy streak.

And that's why Canadiens fans made sure to show him a lot of love after yesterday's game. During the on-ice interview after the game, the fans didn't really let him speak because there was so much noise.

“Get ready for the next game”—Dobes pic.twitter.com/ETFdfS5ne8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 11, 2026

Everyone in town knows that Dobes is one of the BIG reasons the Habs are now just 10 wins away from winning the Stanley Cup (Lane Hutson is another reason), and the excitement has taken over.

Whether it's a restaurant changing its name, a street getting renamed, or those old “HALAK” signs from 2010 being repurposed, it's clear that Dobes is getting the love.

But the goalie, for his part, keeps both feet on the ground. Despite his big saves and the fact that he got roughed up…

As much as he shows a certain arrogance on the ice, he's much calmer in interviews. Yesterday, he said he refused to call himself a hero before mentioning that he was going home to eat and… watch Game of Thrones.

“I'm not a hero, I'm just me. A goofy goalie who tries to stop pucks. I don't call myself a hero. I'll go home, eat, watch Game of Thrones, and go to bed.” Jakub Dobeš kept it HONEST with the media after his brilliant performance in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/XKMFFObISt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2026

Martin St-Louis watches Seinfeld… Dobeš watches Game of Thrones… there it is, the Canadiens' recipe for success to win games in this playoff series.

I wonder what Lane Hutson is watching. But I figure it must be… more hockey.

In a nutshell

– Yeah…

Some Sabres fans drove from Buffalo to Montreal with a fake Stanley Cup… to drink out of it in front of the Bell Centre before Game #3. The problem? Their team had already been humiliated 5-1 at home… and then lost 6-2 after that… pic.twitter.com/Db8igYQZ0P — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 11, 2026

– Wow.

Alex Newhook's mom and Jakub Dobeš were LOVING Newhook's empty-net goal pic.twitter.com/rPdXvksB3u — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2026

– The Habs have a good chance of going far, and they should have let the assistant go? He belongs at the top.

Should Fowler have been traded to the Rocket for the playoffs?https://t.co/i1M5vDLzlE pic.twitter.com/T6mkyyyObp — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 10, 2026

– Must-read.