Donald Brashear’s son signs a contract with the CFL

After going undrafted in the most recent Canadian Football League (CFL) draft, Jaxxon Brashear has found an opportunity with the Edmonton Elks.

The son of former NHL hockey player Donald Brashear will now try to earn a spot at the Alberta team's training camp.

Several observers were surprised that the 24-year-old linebacker wasn't selected in the CFL draft, despite having participated in the official evaluation camp in late March. In four seasons with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, Brashear played in 29 games, recording 87 tackles, two quarterback sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. These solid stats demonstrate his potential on the field.

Meanwhile, the Elks have also signed another young talent, linebacker Benjamin Sangmuah, selected in the second round (12th overall) of the 2026 draft. The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds product recently participated in the Indianapolis Colts' minicamp but has not secured an NFL contract at this time.

Signing Brashear gives the Elks a determined player ready to prove his worth, despite having been overlooked in the draft. Training camp will be his chance to showcase his skills and compete for a spot on the active roster.

A Major Challenge for Jaxxon Brashear at Elks Camp

The young linebacker will have to stand out in a competitive environment against experienced veterans. His college career, marked by consistent performances and impressive defensive commitment, could convince coaches to give him a chance on the field. For CFL fans and Canadian football observers, this signing presents an intriguing story to follow during preseason.

With this new opportunity, Jaxxon Brashear is positioning himself to turn the disappointment of the draft into a springboard toward a promising career in the CFL.

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