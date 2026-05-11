“Connor McDavid with the Canadiens—I believe it’s possible”

The Edmonton Oilers' season came to a premature end. After two consecutive appearances in the finals, Connor McDavid's team was eliminated in the first round this season.

It was at the hands of the Ducks that the Oilers' season ended, as we recall.

That said, it's worth noting that after the team's elimination, McDavid (and Leon Draisaitl) were highly critical of the direction the team was heading. And all of this is worth mentioning when you consider that #97 has only two years left on his contract.

This led Georges Laraque, on BPM Sports, to discuss McDavid's situation today… and the host was clear: if things don't turn around for the Oilers, he envisions a scenario where #97 would be traded to Montreal.

In the scenario described by Laraque, McDavid would be traded in about a year, not this summer, though.

Connor McDavid in Montreal? pic.twitter.com/dpyImlsn92 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 11, 2026

Laraque explains that if the Oilers continue to struggle next year, they might want to trade McDavid next summer so as not to lose him for nothing. And one can imagine they'd want to trade him to a team in the East that's aiming for the top honors and has resources to offer.

And that sounds a lot like the Canadiens… especially since the team is building credibility for its project with its current playoff run. That won't hurt when it comes to attracting big names to the city.

Of course, it's safe to assume the Habs aren't the only ones in the running. The Sabres have resources too, the Maple Leafs might appeal to the Ontario native, and a Western Conference team could make an offer too tempting to pass up.

But whether it's McDavid or not, it's true that the Canadiens will be in a good position to try to attract a big name. And let's just say that Connor McDavid would solve the problem of the missing top-6 center, hehe.

In a nutshell

– The 2019 draft takes center stage in the CH-Sabres series.

The Canadiens | A Decisive Night https://t.co/u8ssRpXrKY — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 12, 2026

– Indeed.

Anything is possible with Dobes at the top of his game | “The Canadiens have become a formidable team” – Tony Marinaro https://t.co/Ygr2Cjyv5r — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 12, 2026

– Wow!