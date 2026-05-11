Blue Jays: Eric Lauer designated for assignment and Addison Barger placed on the injured list

After yesterday's game, we learned that the Blue Jays had decided to call up Yariel Rodriguez. We also knew that Addison Barger, who was experiencing elbow pain, was going to have an MRI.

So we were waiting for several answers. And now the club has announced several roster moves.

Yariel Rodriguez has indeed been added to the 40-man roster and has been recalled to the Majors. Addison Barger is indeed heading to the injured list due to an elbow issue.

Yohendrick Piñango is taking Barger's spot. And Eric Lauer has been designated for assignment.

ROSTER MOVES: OF Yohendrick Piñango recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight RHP Yariel Rodríguez selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10… pic.twitter.com/AdXy3LNapf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 11, 2026

Among the position players, it's a shame to see that Barger, who made a great throw to home plate on Saturday, went down just one game after nursing his ankle injury. His bat makes a difference when he's healthy.

Pinango, who didn't deserve to be sent down when Barger returned, is already back in the Majors. It would have been better if this had happened under different circumstances, but at least he's here.

But the big news is Lauer.

The team was saved by Lauer last year, but ever since he moved to the bullpen, he hasn't been the same guy who was happy to be in town and represent the Blue Jays.

He's publicly complained about his usage multiple times since spring training, and his performances haven't been up to par this season. Just yesterday, he cost his team the win.

Even though the organization has four starters (Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce) on the injured list and is now short a starting pitcher, the club traded Lauer away. That shows just how fed up the Blue Jays were.

Will Yariel Rodriguez and Spencer Miles be used in the rotation while waiting for an injured player to return? Who knows.

Lazaro Estrada, Bowden Francis, Yimi Garcia, Scherzer, Ponce, Bieber, Berrios, Alejandro Kirk, Nathan Lukes, and Barger are the players currently on the team's injured list.

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