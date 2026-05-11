Big news for Quebec native Catherine Hickman Raiche

The 25th edition of the Université de Sherbrooke Alumni Achievement Gala, held on April 30, honored eight individuals with exceptional careers.

These figures, from diverse fields such as sports, culture, education, business, and health, embody excellence and innovation while promoting their alma mater both in Quebec and internationally.

Among them, Catherine Raiche, now known as Catherine Hickman, was awarded the prestigious title of “Grande Ambassadrice” 2026. A former member of the Montreal Alouettes, she began her career with the organization as an intern between 2015 and 2017, before rising through the ranks to the position of assistant general manager. Since 2022, she has also served as vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL—a career path that inspires admiration and respect.

During the evening, surrounded by former teammates and the gala organizers, Catherine delivered a speech marked by humility and motivation. “I am deeply honored to be chosen as Grand Ambassador. This title does not define my career, but encourages me to continue and to inspire,” she said, emphasizing the importance of the support from the places and people that shape our journey, such as the University of Sherbrooke.

Inspiring youth and pushing boundaries

Visibly moved by the attention she received, Catherine Hickman delivered a powerful message to young athletes: “Be ready to be different, to think outside the box, and to be comfortable with discomfort. You won't always have the perfect answer, but that's part of the journey.” ” After the ceremony and dinner, she took the time to chat with young students and former cheerleaders, sharing advice and encouragement to inspire new vocations.

With her impressive career and commitment to young people, Catherine Hickman Raiche embodies an inspiring example of success and leadership, reminding us that perseverance and courage can transform passion into tangible achievement in both sports and professional life.

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