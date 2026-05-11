“AI” images of Nick Suzuki and his family: Sportsnet gets slammed

Last night, during the Canadiens game, Sportsnet made a slip-up.

While discussing Nick Suzuki and his family, Sportsnet used an AI-generated image to show the Canadiens captain on screen alongside his wife and their new baby.

The problem? The photos don't really look like Suzuki at all. And Sportsnet is getting slammed on social media for using an image like that.

Before I continue, I'll let you take a look at the image in question so you can get a sense of the situation.

And I'm sure you'll be thinking this to yourself when you see the photos: Come on…

Rogers Sportsnet is facing backlash for allegedly using AI photos of Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, his wife, and their newborn baby The video was pulled from the internet after it aired during a live NHL playoff broadcast pic.twitter.com/VbkioNVXIN — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 11, 2026

Yeah. Let's just say it's… really tacky.

In fact, it's mostly a lack of respect and class toward Suzuki and his family. Maybe Sportsnet figured it was better to show a photo like that instead of using a real one, to keep fans from seeing Suzuki's baby's face… but that wasn't a good idea.

It really wasn't a good idea at all.

I wonder if Sportsnet will decide to comment on the situation.

At the very least, an apology to Suzuki and his family would be appropriate… because this should never have happened.

Because the worst part of all this is that someone decided to approve the project and go on air with ridiculous photos like the ones seen earlier in the article…

In a nutshell

– Seriously.

Montreal Canadiens | “It was completely crazy, total frenzy” -Michel Lacroix https://t.co/Li4UqOsGGY — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 11, 2026

– Wow.

Tonight's Game 5 #PWHL playoff matchup between the Minnesota Frost and Montreal Victoire has been postponed. Appears to be due to too many players dealing with an illness. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 11, 2026

– What's going on with Shohei Ohtani?