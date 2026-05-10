The NCAA is coming to Toronto in 2027

College football is set to reach a major milestone with a first-of-its-kind event scheduled to take place in Canada in 2027.

For the very first time, two major NCAA programs will face off on Canadian soil, as the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons play their season opener in Toronto.

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game will take place during Week Zero of the NCAA schedule and will be held at BMO Field in late August 2027. The event represents a rare opportunity for Canadian football fans to experience firsthand the intensity and high level of American college football.

This historic game is already generating a lot of interest, particularly due to the presence of several Canadian players on these teams. Among them, Laval-based linebacker Antoine Deslauriers, who plays for Syracuse, is expected to draw special attention from the Canadian public.

The athlete, who established himself as a starter in his very first season, expressed enthusiasm about playing in front of Canadian fans, even though he would have preferred the game to take place in Quebec.

A major showcase for Canadian talent in the NCAA

The Toronto game will also highlight the strong Canadian presence in the NCAA. Syracuse has several players from Canada, including Nathan Nyandoro, Isaiah Hastings, Nissi Ogbebor, and Vito Shevchenko, all of whom play key roles on the team.

On the Wake Forest side, offensive linemen Uber Ajongo and Elliot Demaine, both from Ottawa, are also part of the roster for the upcoming season.

This matchup is much more than just an exhibition game. It symbolizes the international expansion of American college football while providing an exceptional platform for Canadian talent playing south of the border to gain visibility.

For fans, this event will provide an opportunity to gauge the true level of the NCAA and closely follow local athletes aspiring to professional careers, whether in the NFL or elsewhere.

The 2027 event at BMO Field is therefore shaping up to be a pivotal moment for college football in Canada.

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