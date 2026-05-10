Rumors are swirling around the Patriots following the notable absence of a star wide receiver

A.J. Brown 's future with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to be a hot topic in the NFL.

For several weeks now, rumors linking the star wide receiver to the Patriots have been gaining momentum, and the latest developments are only fueling further speculation.

According to several reports circulating in the United States, Brown is currently not participating in the private workouts organized by quarterback Jalen Hurts with his wide receivers.

This absence is drawing a lot of attention, especially given that Philadelphia appears to be looking to change its offensive identity for the 2026 season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hurts is reportedly working intensively with DeVonta Smith, who is now considered the team's new number-one target. Veteran Elijah Moore is also said to be participating in these training sessions.

The Eagles are reportedly preparing a different offensive system under the guidance of Sean Mannion. The offense would utilize more plays from the center as well as a greater number of play-action sequences, a style that would represent a significant change for Hurts.

Meanwhile, Brown's absence from these activities continues to spark reactions throughout the league.

Is DeVonta Smith ready to step up?

Since his arrival in the NFL, DeVonta Smith has often played in Brown's shadow despite extremely solid performances. Last season, Smith racked up over 1,000 receiving yards with 77 catches and four touchdowns.

The receiver has already proven he can take on a leading role in an offense. Before Brown arrived in Philadelphia in 2022, Smith was already the team's No. 1 receiver and had delivered several standout performances.

For his part, A.J. Brown remains one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. In 2025, he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite this production, rumors surrounding a possible trade to New England persist.

June could now prove to be a decisive month in this matter. Many observers believe that the period around June 1 represents a key date for a potential trade involving Brown.

For now, neither the Eagles nor the Patriots seem willing to comment publicly on the situation. But one thing is certain: this story remains one of the most closely watched of the entire NFL offseason.

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