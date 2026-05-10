RUMOR: Bo Bichette could be traded by the Mets

The New York Mets are off to a disastrous start to the season.

The word on the street right now is that team executives are giving themselves a few more weeks to see if they can turn things around in 2026.

If not, some key players could be traded. It starts with Freddy Peralta, who is reportedly on Craig Counsell's Cubs' radar.

On that note, in his latest column, Bob Nightengale—who has his finger on the pulse of the baseball world—has opened the door to the possibility of Bo Bichette being traded midseason.

Sunday Notebook: MLB trade deadline: Five teams to watch as executives weigh in on wild scenarios https://t.co/8l3LGKovTn — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 10, 2026

When a source like him speaks this way, it's usually because rumors are swirling.

And in fact, it makes sense. Bichette will likely have a good season in the end (I see him bouncing back), and I don't see why he wouldn't exercise his opt-out clause this winter to sign elsewhere.

I can't see him staying in New York, where he's getting booed and doesn't seem to be himself at all. Things can change quickly, and the losses aren't helping, but he just doesn't seem to fit in right now.

Not at all, really.

Bo Bichette sat by himself in the Mets' dugout for several minutes after they were swept by the Rockies pic.twitter.com/s9ChYkS1Oz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 27, 2026

If the player doesn't necessarily want to stay in New York (with a team that won't make the playoffs), and another team offers a good return that could help the Mets move forward, trading him would make sense.

If I were a wealthy organization looking for a second baseman (in my view, that's his best position), I'd consider it. But the fact that he earns $42 million a year won't help his market value…

It's worth noting that with Kazuma Okamoto and Ernie Clement doing well in Toronto, I don't think going after Bichette at that price is necessarily in the Blue Jays' plans.

A pitcher is a more pressing need.

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