Renaud Lavoie is at the Bell Centre tonight

Renaud Lavoie was back at the Bell Centre tonight.

Honestly, just seeing him there feels good.

The TVA Sport reporter recently revealed that he had suffered two strokes on the same day, news that came as a huge surprise to many in the Quebec hockey community.

Because Renaud Lavoie, whether you like him or not, has practically been part of the landscape for years. We're used to seeing him cover Canadiens games, the playoffs, practices, and major NHL events.

Seeing him absent for a while was a stark reminder of how quickly health issues can strike, even someone who always seems to be on the go.

Tonight, TVA Sports marked his return to the Bell Centre by showing him on screen. That's likely to reassure a lot of people.

More details to come…

In a nutshell

– The net couldn't have been any more open.

Alina Muller couldn't convert early in OT on the open cage #PWHL pic.twitter.com/26KoQg0U2G — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 10, 2026

– Bad news for the Golden Knights.

NHL Playoffs | Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will miss Game 4 against the Ducks https://t.co/Ixy9E1aY4z — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 10, 2026

– Must-read.