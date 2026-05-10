Renaud Lavoie is at the Bell Centre tonight

Vincent Larue
Renaud Lavoie is at the Bell Centre tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran X

Renaud Lavoie was back at the Bell Centre tonight.

Honestly, just seeing him there feels good.

The TVA Sport reporter recently revealed that he had suffered two strokes on the same day, news that came as a huge surprise to many in the Quebec hockey community.

Because Renaud Lavoie, whether you like him or not, has practically been part of the landscape for years. We're used to seeing him cover Canadiens games, the playoffs, practices, and major NHL events.

Seeing him absent for a while was a stark reminder of how quickly health issues can strike, even someone who always seems to be on the go.

Tonight, TVA Sports marked his return to the Bell Centre by showing him on screen. That's likely to reassure a lot of people.

More details to come…


In a nutshell

The net couldn't have been any more open.

Bad news for the Golden Knights.

Must-read.

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