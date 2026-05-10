Giants: Are Robbie Ray and Logan Webb on the market?

A year after acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, the San Francisco Giants have done it again with another trade in May, this time sending catcher Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians.

And this may be just the beginning of a flurry of roster moves in the Bay Area. In fact, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, two big names could be on the trade market.

They may have no choice but to trade their top trade chip, starting pitcher Robbie Ray, who will become a free agent after the season. Some executives insist they would also listen to offers for ace Logan Webb. However, it is highly unlikely the Giants would trade him, given that he is a top-tier starter with three years remaining on his reasonable five-year, $90 million contract.

Webb hasn't had a strong start to the 2026 season, but he remains one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball since 2021. The 29-year-old is also a Gold Glove winner, has made two All-Star appearances, and has received votes for the Cy Young Award and even MVP honors over the past four seasons.

However, one might wonder if the Giants would prefer to keep him around a little longer so his stats can return to their former standards. But regardless, it will cost an arm and a leg.

Ray, for his part, would be a different caliber of acquisition, but a good target nonetheless. The 34-year-old made 32 starts with a 3.65 ERA over 182 and a third of innings pitched last season. And that trend has continued through eight games this year, as evidenced by his 2.76 ERA.

This is the final year of his contract, and he commands an annual salary of $25 million. As for Webb, he has three years and $70 million left to earn.

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs are expected to lead the pack in these free-agent races. However, the Toronto Blue Jays need to do their homework on these players.

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