Donald Trump criticizes the NFL

Donald Trump has once again taken aim at the NFL, this time strongly criticizing the increasing number of games broadcast on pay-per-view platforms.

In an interview with Full Measure, the U.S. president denounced the rising costs imposed on football fans to watch their favorite sport.

When asked whether the NFL was engaging in a form of “price gouging” by moving certain games to streaming services, Trump did not hide his displeasure. According to him, many fans simply can no longer afford to watch the entire season.

The president stated that the league must be careful not to “kill the goose that lays the golden eggs” by making its products less accessible to the general public. He believes that football plays an extremely important role in the lives of many Americans and that the new broadcasting practices risk alienating some fans.

As is often the case when he talks about the NFL, Trump also took the opportunity to criticize the new kickoff format recently implemented by the league. He considers this new format “unwatchable” and says he doesn't believe it actually improves player safety.

However, it is primarily the issue of streaming that now seems to be capturing his attention.

The NFL Under Pressure Over Its TV Deals

In recent years, the National Football League has been expanding its partnerships with digital platforms to maximize its TV revenue. Several key games are now exclusive to certain paid services, forcing fans to sign up for multiple subscriptions to watch all the games.

Trump exaggerated when he claimed that some fans have to pay “$1,000 per game,” but his comment was mainly aimed at the total cost required to follow a full season across the various broadcasters.

The president did not confirm whether the U.S. government might eventually intervene in this matter, but he clearly implied that he disapproves of the direction the league is taking.

This outburst comes at a delicate time for the NFL, which is currently trying to negotiate even more lucrative TV deals with major U.S. networks. Some traditional broadcasters, particularly those linked to Rupert Murdoch, are reportedly exerting significant political pressure to curb certain demands from the league.

Despite the criticism, the NFL remains the most popular sports organization in the United States. But with the explosion of streaming costs, many observers are also beginning to wonder whether fans will eventually reach their limit.

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