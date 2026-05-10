Blue Jays: Addison Barger to Undergo an MRI | A Loss for Eric Lauer

Today, the Angels were trying to avoid being swept. It worked out well: the excellent Jose Soriano was on the mound at Rogers Centre.

While the Blue Jays gave him a tough time in the first inning (scoring a run and putting runners on base), the pitcher regrouped. He showed why he's been dominant this season by not giving up anything else. The result: 7.2 innings of top-notch pitching.

The Blue Jays, who couldn't count on Addison Barger (he was supposed to pitch, but an elbow injury ultimately kept him out), thus failed to sweep the hapless Angels.

Speaking of Barger: he'll be getting an MRI on his elbow. That's not good news.

Addison Barger went for an MRI on his right elbow, according to manager John Schneider. Daulton Varsho “jammed his heel a bit” at first base, but he's fine, according to Schneider. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 10, 2026

But as for the rest of the game: they opted to use an opener before Lauer… and over three innings, Spencer Miles was excellent. Tommy Nance also pitched one inning before Lauer came in for the fifth.

Lauer finished the game… and he cost the team the game.

In fact, he gave up six runs, including three home runs. In a 6-1 loss where all the other pitchers did their job, that made all the difference for his team.

The pitcher was booed by the crowd.

With Max Scherzer struggling to recover (arm injury), Jose Berrios having seen a specialist, and Shane Bieber far from a return, the Blue Jays are stuck with Lauer in the rotation. Right now, he's not getting the job done.

He feels his team doesn't trust him.

Will the Blue Jays call up a prospect to fill the fifth starter spot? Will Ross Atkins try to acquire a relief pitcher from elsewhere? Could Spencer Miles be an option?

We'll have to wait and see.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.