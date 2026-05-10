A turnaround for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are closely monitoring the progress of their young quarterback, Bo Nix, as his recovery appears to be on track.

Head coach Sean Payton offered reassurance on Saturday regarding his quarterback's health, stating that his return to the field is coming together faster than expected.

Seriously injured on January 17 during a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Nix suffered a fracture in his right ankle. The incident, which occurred in overtime, forced the player to undergo surgery twice, including a follow-up procedure just days before the NFL Draft. Despite these complications, recent news is encouraging.

According to Payton, the organization plans for a gradual return for the young quarterback during the upcoming minicamp. The goal is clear: to avoid rushing things while allowing Nix to find his footing on the field.

Bo Nix, considered one of the key prospects in the Broncos' offensive project, continues to make progress in his rehabilitation and is fully committed to his return.

A gradual return, but under strict supervision

The Broncos' head coach was unequivocal: even though the player is eager to get back into action, the organization intends to manage each step with caution. Throwing sessions are expected to resume gradually starting with the mandatory minicamp, but without overloading him.

Payton indicated that Nix may be limited at first, before reaching his full physical potential in time for summer training camp. This approach aims to ensure a complete and lasting recovery, without the risk of a relapse.

The return plan calls for a gradual increase in intensity, with constant medical monitoring and daily adjustments based on the player's physical response.

In Denver, optimism is high. The staff firmly believes the quarterback will be fully operational by July, a key moment when the Broncos will begin their official preparations for the upcoming season.

If all goes as planned, Nix could resume his role as offensive leader without restriction, thereby confirming his importance to the team's future.

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