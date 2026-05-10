A new challenge for Marc-Antoine Dequoy?

Marc-Antoine Dequoy is currently enjoying his new life away from the Canadian Football League (CFL) fields.

The former Montreal Alouettes player is touring Europe as part of a television project, traveling from Lisbon to Naples, exploring cultural sites and enjoying culinary stops along the way.

Yet, despite this personal change of direction, his name continues to circulate in Canadian football circles.

For the past few weeks, persistent rumors have linked him to a possible role with Canada's men's national flag football team. This scenario is gaining credibility as several industry insiders speak positively about his athletic profile.

During the recent tryout camp, Canadian receiver and athlete Antony Auclair did not hide his enthusiasm. According to him, Dequoy possesses the ideal qualities to excel in this rapidly growing sport. His speed, game sense, and defensive versatility would make him a valuable addition to the national program.

On the management side, head coach Paul LaPolice confirms that discussions have already taken place. The coaching staff even considers the former linebacker one of the best prospects available to strengthen the team. An official invitation was reportedly sent, but a scheduling conflict has delayed the process.

A Challenging Transition to Flag Football

Although the potential is clear, the transition from contact football to flag football doesn't happen overnight. National team specialists point out that it takes time to adapt reflexes, positioning, and game reading without physical contact.

With the World Championship scheduled for August in Germany, the timeline is tight. The Canadian team is planning another intensive camp in Chula Vista, California, to fine-tune their mechanics and accelerate the integration of new players.

According to the coaching staff, however, the experience of players from the CFL could make up for the lack of time. The simplicity of the systems and the repetition of the fundamentals are at the heart of the preparation, which could facilitate the rapid adaptation of certain athletes.

In this context, Dequoy's potential inclusion on the Canadian roster remains more than plausible, especially if discussions come to fruition before the international deadline.

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