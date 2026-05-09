VIDEO: HFTV’s attack on Cédrik, posted and criticized by a young Sabres fan

Mathis Therrien
VIDEO: HFTV’s attack on Cédrik, posted and criticized by a young Sabres fan
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Following the Montreal Canadiens' loss in Game 1 of their series against the Buffalo Sabres, Cédrik Séguin of HFTV reported being attacked by a Sabres fan.

As with every game since the start of the playoffs, HFTV has been following the Canadiens on the road to support the team, but also to conduct postgame interviews with fans of both teams.

Unfortunately, after Game 1, things took a turn for the worse.

HFTV had refused to release footage of the attack on Cédrik so as not to tarnish the image of Buffalo fans, who are passionate and pleasant for the most part, according to Cédrik.

However, last night a 17-year-old Buffalo Sabres fan posted a video of the altercation on his X account.

Here is the footage.

A Buffalo fan can be seen grabbing Cédrik by the legs and attempting to knock him to the ground several times before being restrained by other Sabres fans.

So now we have a visual of what happened, and it's clear this isn't the kind of situation we want to see after a hockey game.

However, it may not be as intense as one might have thought, and the Buffalo fan didn't hesitate to criticize HFTV for downplaying the altercation.

The fan explains that HFTV exaggerated the situation and that, ultimately, they brought it on themselves with their little games of provocation before, during, and after the game.

In short, opinions vary, with some agreeing that HFTV needs to stop looking for trouble, while others find this kind of incident unacceptable regardless of what was said or done beforehand.

Marco D'Amico replied to this tweet, expressing his displeasure with this Buffalo fan.

HFTV also released a response.

In short, despite all this, the two guys from HFTV, Cédrik and Alex, were at the game in Buffalo last night, but one can imagine they were surely more low-key than usual after the Habs' victory.


In a Nutshell

– Let's see.

– Must-read.

– Stay tuned.

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