Update from Addison Barger: Yohendrick Piñango (not Davis Schneider) is suspended

This afternoon, the Blue Jays will face the Angels in Toronto. As a reminder, they won yesterday by a score of 2-0… even though they were limited to just three hits.

The good news, however, is that the Jays will get some offensive reinforcement. Addison Barger, who was reportedly very close to returning, will be in uniform today.

He has been activated from the injured list and will bat second in the lineup.

The question, however, was which player would make way for Barger on the active roster. In the eyes of many, the logical answer was Davis Schneider, who has options and is having a rough season.

Except that, in the end, it wasn't Schneider who got the boot: it was Yohendrick Piñango who was sent down to Triple-A.

ROSTER MOVES: INF/OF Addison Barger reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active today OF Yohendrick Piñango optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/ZWr4Imeui3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 9, 2026

And that decision, right now, isn't sitting well with many Jays fans. In 10 games, Piñango posted a slash line of .423/.444/.462 and was one of the few productive hitters in the lineup.

The sample size is small, sure, but the production was there… especially when compared to Davis Schneider's.

John Schneider acknowledged to the media that sending Piñango back to the minors wasn't easy. That said, the abundance of left-handed outfielders was likely a factor in the decision.

Addison Barger will be active for the Blue Jays on Saturday, batting second; Yohendrick Pinango has been sent down to AAA to open up a roster spot . Regarding Pinango, John Schneider said, “It was a tough decision, obviously, given his performance.” But the team would have been overloaded with left-handed outfielders — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 9, 2026

Keep in mind that in addition to Davis Schneider, Lenyn Sosa (who should have been DFA'd instead of simply being sent down to the minors) could also have been the one to make way for Barger. Sosa isn't having a great season either, but the Jays clearly haven't given up on him yet.

Let's see if Piñango will be back soon: at least he can take comfort in the fact that he left a strong impression.

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