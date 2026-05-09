The Tiger-Cats land a big blow

The Tiger-Cats have added a key piece to their defense by announcing the signing of American player Mitchell Agude, a defensive end with an imposing frame standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 262 pounds.

This acquisition aims to strengthen an already competitive unit ahead of the upcoming Canadian Football League season.

Agude brings solid professional experience, having spent three seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions. In 2024, he played in four regular-season games with Detroit, recording three tackles and forcing a fumble, demonstrating his ability to make an impact in key moments.

Before turning pro, the Corona, California native finished his college career with the Miami Hurricanes, where he tallied 39 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks. He had also been recognized for his performances at UCLA, where he was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

According to Spotrac data, Agude earned over $600,000 during his time in the NFL, a journey that allowed him to gain valuable experience at the highest level.

The Tiger-Cats are aiming for an ambitious offseason

Mitchell Agude's arrival comes during a very active period for Hamilton. The team also selected offensive lineman Jonathan Denis in the 2026 Canadian Football League draft, further strengthening its offensive line.

Other major offseason additions include quarterback Tre Ford, wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and linebacker Wynton McManis, demonstrating a clear commitment to remaining among the league's dominant teams.

CFL training camps will begin on May 10, and Hamilton will kick off its preseason schedule on May 23 against the Toronto Argonauts. The first regular-season game is scheduled for June 4 against the Montreal Alouettes.

After a successful 2025 season with an 11-7 record and a first-place finish in the East, the Tiger-Cats are hoping to take their game to the next level, having been eliminated in the conference final by Montreal.

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