The Cubs extend their winning streak to ten games

The Chicago Cubs have won 20 of their last 23 games. Yesterday, they easily defeated the Texas Rangers 7-1.

This convincing win for Craig Counsell's team marked their tenth consecutive victory. It's the second time this season the team has managed to string together that many wins, and yesterday's game in Arlington was only their 39th of the season.

The team's 27 wins in 2026 currently lead the majors, and there's no sign the team is slowing down in the coming weeks. Often overlooked by experts, the National League Central is now the most competitive division in the majors. Every team is playing above .500.

It's hard to pinpoint a single reason for the Cubs' success right now, as everyone is contributing in their own way to making the team better with each game.

The @Cubs are the first team in MLB history to have 2 separate 10+ game winning streaks and a 15+ game home winning streak all before the end of May. pic.twitter.com/AJstxlVQFG — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 9, 2026

Yesterday, reliever Ben Brown stepped up when his manager asked him to start the game for his team. The 6-foot-6 giant pitched four solid innings, allowing just one walk to the home team while striking out three batters. Brown's performance inspired his teammates, who capitalized on their opportunities by scoring seven runs on nine hits. Seiya Suzuki hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning off Rangers starter Kumar Rocker.

The Cubs aren't intimidated by road games, as they have the most road wins in 2026. So far, they've won 14 games away from Wrigley Field, while recording 12 wins at home. No matter where they play, the Illinois team feels at home and performs accordingly.

The presence of veteran Alex Bregman in the lineup allows young Pete Crow-Armstrong to learn the ropes with confidence. Young veterans are also stepping up, as is the case with Nico Hoerner. The second baseman has, over time, become one of the most reliable players at his position. His .279 batting average shows that he's not just good defensively and that his manager can count on him on both sides of the ball.

PCA has reached safely in 12 straight games and 17 of his last 19 pic.twitter.com/e7sfJgDx3T — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 9, 2026

Everything seems to be clicking for the Cubs right now, and the team's fans certainly aren't complaining.

Thanks to yesterday's win over the Rangers, the Cubs became only the fifth team in history to have two 10-game winning streaks before the 40th game of a season. This demonstrates the quality of the team-oriented play instilled by Counsell, which is paying off right now.

Today, it will be up to Edward Cabrera to continue this unstoppable winning streak. Starting Tuesday, the Cubs will head to Atlanta for a crucial series against the Braves, the leaders in the National League East.

MLB

Dylan Cease was excellent in a 2-0 Blue Jays win. Louis Varland made a relief appearance, and Alek Manoah pitched one inning against Toronto.

When Dylan Cease pitches like that, any base hit against him feels like a miracle. Takeaways from the #BlueJays' win: https://t.co/CdgXA5v9YV — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 9, 2026

Luis Gil is dealing with shoulder pain.

Luis Gil Shut Down With Shoulder Inflammation https://t.co/a3fYZDthQr pic.twitter.com/XXUMs3mhSO — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 9, 2026

Aaron Judge is more than respected.

“Players don't just respect him [Judge], they revere him.” Bringing Spencer Jones into an environment that Aaron Judge has an excellent grasp of as a leader is ideal, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/u77QPdtMQE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 8, 2026

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