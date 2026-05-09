The Blue Jays crush the Angels

Yesterday, the Blue Jays beat the Angels 2-0. They had only three hits in the win.

But today, John Schneider's men really took advantage of the fact that they were facing a poor baseball team. They won 14-1, which is quite something.

We know the offense hasn't been very opportunistic this season. But in this case, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning clearly made the difference for the home team.

Ernie Clement, who finished the game at third base, had five hits. Brandon Valenzuela, meanwhile, had four hits.

Among the starters, only Andres Gimenez and Addison Barger—who was playing for the first time since coming off the injured list—failed to get a hit.

But even though he didn't get one of his team's 20 hits, Barger did this to keep the game tied in the second inning.

WHAT A THROW! Addison Barger immediately making an impact in his return from the IL pic.twitter.com/ljUAcgcKBC — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2026

This was notably one of the plays that allowed Trey Yesavage to get out of the inning without giving up a run… even though he occasionally got himself into trouble by loading the bases.

Yesavage threw 87 pitches, but in just four innings. He's still a bit rusty, even though several of his pitches had some bite.

TREY GETS OUT OF THE JAM The Blue Jays turn two with the bases loaded to end the inning pic.twitter.com/VL1uu20oOh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2026

The Blue Jays won their weekend series and will try to go for the sweep tomorrow. They're on a two-game winning streak, which feels good after losing four in a row.

And as for the Angels… let's just say it's been rough.

PMLB

Finally a win for the Reds.

Reds' eight-game losing streak has ended pic.twitter.com/11tjWjdtOD — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 9, 2026

Logan Webb has a knee injury.

Logan Webb was placed on the IL with right knee bursitis. Trevor McDonald is back to take his spot in the rotation. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 9, 2026

Jackson Holliday will practice at third base in the minors.

According to @benwag247 on the radio broadcast, Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday told Wagner that he's slated to play third base as part of his rehab assignment tomorrow at Double-A Chesapeake. Holliday has mostly played second base in his MLB career — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) May 9, 2026

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