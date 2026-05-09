The Blue Jays crush the Angels

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Blue Jays crush the Angels
Credit: MLB

Yesterday, the Blue Jays beat the Angels 2-0. They had only three hits in the win.

But today, John Schneider's men really took advantage of the fact that they were facing a poor baseball team. They won 14-1, which is quite something.

We know the offense hasn't been very opportunistic this season. But in this case, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning clearly made the difference for the home team.

Ernie Clement, who finished the game at third base, had five hits. Brandon Valenzuela, meanwhile, had four hits.

Among the starters, only Andres Gimenez and Addison Barger—who was playing for the first time since coming off the injured list—failed to get a hit.

But even though he didn't get one of his team's 20 hits, Barger did this to keep the game tied in the second inning.

This was notably one of the plays that allowed Trey Yesavage to get out of the inning without giving up a run… even though he occasionally got himself into trouble by loading the bases.

Yesavage threw 87 pitches, but in just four innings. He's still a bit rusty, even though several of his pitches had some bite.

The Blue Jays won their weekend series and will try to go for the sweep tomorrow. They're on a two-game winning streak, which feels good after losing four in a row.

And as for the Angels… let's just say it's been rough.

PMLB
  • Finally a win for the Reds.
  • Logan Webb has a knee injury.
  • Jackson Holliday will practice at third base in the minors.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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