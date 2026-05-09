MLB in Brief: Bobby Cox Has Passed Away | Interesting Podcast

Bobby Cox has passed away

Sad news in Atlanta.

Rest in peace, Bobby Cox. pic.twitter.com/a0W27CnxjZ — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) May 9, 2026

Let's not forget that he also managed the Blue Jays.

We are saddened to learn about the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Bobby Cox. Before tonight's game, we held a moment of silence to remember one of the game's greats. Bobby managed us to our first division title in 1985, also winning Manager of the Year that year. Our… pic.twitter.com/WPxXBZHSRw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 9, 2026

Garrett Crochet is feeling good

He's making progress.

Chad Tracy said Garrett Crochet told him he felt “good to great” after playing catch yesterday. Crochet is past 100 feet, but no mound work yet. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) May 9, 2026

Red Sox game postponed

They will play a doubleheader on July 17. Today, the weather isn't cooperating.

The #RedSox-Rays game scheduled for today, May 9, at Fenway has been postponed due to significant rainfall expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Today's game has been rescheduled as the first game of a split doubleheader on July 17, at 1:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/x7cZDatenF — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2026

Interesting Podcast

Russell Martin and Josh Donaldson are hosting a show with Arash Madani.

Pumped to be teaming up with @BringerOfRain20 and @russellmartin55 for a weekly baseball show, fittingly called, ‘Get It Done League.' An unfiltered analysis on the Blue Jays, MLB, and no shortage of stories with JD & Russ. Available on Apple, Spotify, & YouTube. Come join us! pic.twitter.com/HVSWWcEbMH — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) May 4, 2026

Demand for Alek Thomas

He was DFA'd yesterday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have already received trade interest in CF Alek Thomas, who was DFA'd earlier today, Mike Hazen, president of baseball operations, said. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 8, 2026

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