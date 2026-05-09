MLB in Brief: Bobby Cox Has Passed Away | Interesting Podcast

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Bobby Cox Has Passed Away | Interesting Podcast
Credit: X

Bobby Cox has passed away

Sad news in Atlanta.

Let's not forget that he also managed the Blue Jays.

Garrett Crochet is feeling good

He's making progress.

Red Sox game postponed

They will play a doubleheader on July 17. Today, the weather isn't cooperating.

Interesting Podcast

Russell Martin and Josh Donaldson are hosting a show with Arash Madani.

Demand for Alek Thomas

He was DFA'd yesterday.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!