Klint Kubiak sends a clear message to the Raiders’ management and coaches

The Raiders are officially ushering in a new era with the arrival of Klint Kubiak as head coach and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza .

Although both men are in their first season with the organization, optimism is slowly beginning to take hold in Las Vegas.

After more than two decades marked by instability and constant changes on the coaching staff, the Raiders are finally hoping to find some continuity. Since their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002, no NFL team has hired as many head coaches as the Nevada-based franchise.

Despite this troubled history, Klint Kubiak says he already feels the organization has everything it needs to become competitive again. In an interview with Raiders.com, the new head coach sent a clear message to team executives and his coaching staff.

Kubiak believes the Raiders have top-tier facilities, particularly the spectacular Allegiant Stadium, and that there is now no excuse for not building a winning team. In his view, the organization must now turn its resources into tangible results on the field.

The Raiders are finally changing their culture

On paper, many observers believe the Raiders have had an excellent offseason. The team has not only hired a promising young coach but has also invested heavily to improve several key areas of its roster.

The arrival of Fernando Mendoza is obviously one of the most closely watched developments. The quarterback is seen as one of the faces of the franchise's future, and many fans hope they have finally found a long-term solution at this crucial position.

According to The Athletic and reporter Sam Warren, the Raiders also did an excellent job during the NFL Draft by targeting players known for both their talent and their leadership.

The defense, in particular, has been bolstered with several defensive backs capable of forcing turnovers, while management now appears to be prioritizing players with strong character to instill a new culture in the locker room.

Although the Raiders will now have to prove their worth on the field, there are finally several signs that the organization seems to be moving in the right direction.

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