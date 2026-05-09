Important announcement from the Broncos’ general manager

Broncos General Manager George Paton officially signed a five-year contract extension on Friday, tying him to the organization through the end of the 2030 season.

The deal comes with one year remaining on his previous contract, a clear sign of owner Greg Penner's confidence in his leadership.

According to Penner, this decision reflects the team's stability and long-term vision. He also highlighted the excellent collaboration between Paton and head coach Sean Payton, a dynamic considered essential to the team's recent success.

The Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game last season before falling to the New England Patriots, particularly following an injury to quarterback Bo Nix.

Paton, who has been in his role since 2021, joined the Broncos after a 14-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He was chosen to succeed John Elway as head of football operations.

His tenure has not been without challenges, notably with the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett and the handling of Russell Wilson's contract, which resulted in Wilson being released before his deal even officially began, incurring a hefty salary cap penalty.

Despite these ups and downs, the Broncos had a relatively stable offseason, retaining 17 players with a total of $320.5 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.

Paton's biggest move, however, remains the acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, acquired from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick in the last draft.

A Clear Vision to Stabilize the Broncos' Future

This contract extension confirms the Denver Broncos' commitment to building a competitive and stable organization for the long term. With Paton and Sean Payton at the helm, management believes the team can maintain its status as a contender in the AFC and continue to attract key talent in the draft and on the trade market.

In NFL headquarters, this deal is seen as a strong signal to the league: the Broncos want to reclaim a sustainable winning identity and avoid the management mistakes of the past. Paton thus remains a central figure in Denver's rebuild.

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