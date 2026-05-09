Hurricanes Sweep: The Canadiens Are Going to Make Them Wait a Long Time

Tonight, the Flyers played a one-off game against the Hurricanes, which Carolina won 3–2 in overtime.

Blake scores the game-winning goal for the Hurricanes! pic.twitter.com/4jg467TV08 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 10, 2026

However, what really caught everyone's attention before the game was the absence of Matvei Michkov, who was benched by his coach, Rick Tocchet.

This was the second time in the current playoffs that the young forward was a healthy scratch, having also missed Game 5 against the Penguins.

Rookie Jett Luchanko took Michkov's spot in the lineup, making his postseason debut in the process.

Michkov has been largely invisible since the start of the playoffs, with just one assist in eight games and a -3 plus/minus rating. Even when he did play, his ice time was often limited, with less than 10 minutes in three games.

We learn in particular from an article published today on TVA Sports that, in the case of the Russian forward, it is primarily a matter of effort, but that his coach's patience has its limits.

This is explained by Marc-André Perreault, a reporter covering the Flyers, who discussed the situation with Daniel Brière.

Let's just say that when it comes from your general manager, it's never a good sign.

Especially since this disappointing first playoff appearance for the 21-year-old forward comes after a rather difficult second season, during which his offensive production dropped from 63 points (including 26 goals) to 51 points (including 20 goals).

With this elimination in just four games against the Hurricanes—who will get a good rest before facing the winner of the Canadiens-Sabres series—one has to wonder if the Russian's future truly lies with the Flyers.

Michkov has already played under two coaches, and it's the same issue that plagued him even before his arrival in the NHL—and one that keeps coming back: he doesn't work hard enough.

The forward clearly has the talent to perform well, but his work ethic is lacking, and one has to wonder how much longer Philadelphia will put up with his lack of effort.

In short, while questions are being raised in Philadelphia, the Canes will be able to rest, as the series against the Canadiens could end as early as May 14 and as late as May 18.

It's also worth noting that Carolina, which hasn't lost a playoff game this year, needed only four games to sweep the Senators in the first round as well.

So a major challenge awaits the Canadiens or the Sabres in the third round.

In a nutshell

– Why not.

Rocket fans threw beer cans on the ice after being eliminated by the Marlies. Dakota Mermis picked up one of the cans and drank it. : FloHockey | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/UgmhwyeuCH — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) May 9, 2026

– Great ovation from the fans.

LOUD “Let's Go Flyers” chant from the crowd… Not the result they wanted, but the future is bright pic.twitter.com/Sq1IYXUZV2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 10, 2026

– Oops.

– The Wild open the scoring.

FABER FINDS KAPRIZOV STREAKING DOWN MAIN STREET AND HE SCORES!!!! pic.twitter.com/aatxGWcKBz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 10, 2026

– Connor Bedard could break the bank.

[The Athletic]