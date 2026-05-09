Here’s when the NFL will release its schedule

The National Football League confirmed on Friday that the official schedule for the 2026 regular season will be unveiled next Thursday starting at 8 p.m.

Football fans will be able to follow this highly anticipated announcement on the NFL Network, among other platforms, as many teams and fans are already eagerly awaiting the biggest matchups of the upcoming season.

It was already known that the Super Bowl LX champions, the Seattle Seahawks, will officially kick off the season on September 9 at home in the traditional season opener.

As in recent years, however, some broadcast networks will begin revealing a few key matchups over the next few days to build excitement ahead of the full schedule release.

A Record Number of International Games in 2026

The NFL will also continue its major international expansion with a record total of nine games played outside the United States during the 2026 season.

Three games will take place in London, which remains one of the league's most important international markets. Other cities will also host regular-season games, including Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, Melbourne, Mexico City, Munich, and Paris.

This strategy once again confirms the NFL's commitment to expanding its popularity worldwide. Hosting an official game in Paris marks a highly anticipated first for many European fans.

The release of the schedule is always a highlight for fans, as it allows them to identify key rivalries, international games, and challenging stretches that could impact the race for the playoffs.

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