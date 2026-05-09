Bo Naylor in the AAA: The Guardians acquire Patrick Bailey

The Giants, who aren't going anywhere this season, have decided to trade catcher Patrick Bailey to the Guardians.

In return, the Giants are acquiring a draft pick (No. 29 overall) and Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson, a Canadian pitcher playing in Double-A who participated in the most recent World Baseball Classic.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year's draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 9, 2026

The Giants are thus parting ways with a catcher who is among the defensive elite (he has won two Gold Gloves at his position), but this will make more room for Daniel Susac, a young prospect who is tearing it up offensively this season in the MLB.

The Giants need offense, and this move helps in that regard. They're also rejuvenating their roster by acquiring two players for the future.

As for the Guardians, they'll now have an elite defensive duo. Austin Hedges and Patrick Bailey will masterfully guide the Guardians' pitching staff.

And for a team that relies on its pitching staff, it's a smart move. At first glance, it looks like a win-win trade.

Last year, Patrick Bailey finished first among all catchers in run value for pitching framing, and Austin Hedges was fourth. This is like having Pete Crow-Armstrong and Cedanne Rafaela platooning in center field. Every day, the best of the best will be behind home plate for… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 9, 2026

So, one might quickly wonder what this means for Canadian catcher Bo Naylor, who was in Cleveland. The answer? He was sent down to Triple-A this morning.

The Guardians aren't messing around, and the Canadian player's poor start to the season won't fly. The organization is taking action.

Source confirms: The Guardians are trading for Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey and will option Bo Naylor to AAA. @JeffPassan was first. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 9, 2026

Cooper Ingle is also a prospect for the club in the AAA at the catcher position. This leads me to believe that the Guardians will actively try to trade Naylor in the coming weeks.

A story to watch, in any case.

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