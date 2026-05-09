A huge surprise for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders wrapped up their rookie camp in Saskatoon with a player who quickly became the talk of the town, both for his play on the field and for a rather unusual detail.

New defensive back JuJu Hughes constantly drew attention… by wearing a toothpick in his mouth throughout practice.

Having arrived in March after a career in the National Football League, Hughes is no stranger to professional football.

He played in 26 NFL games with the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions between 2020 and 2022, before going through training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and playing in the United Football League with the Birmingham Stallions.

But it was his unique attitude that really made an impression this week. According to the player, the famous toothpick isn't just a style accessory. He originally used it to stop himself from biting his nails—a habit he's had since high school, even though the “trick” only worked temporarily.

A player already noticed by his coach

New head coach Corey Mace has made no secret of his enthusiasm for Hughes's performances. He says the defensive back has managed to stand out every day of camp, making numerous plays and demonstrating a deep understanding of the defensive system.

Mace also highlights the player's versatility, noting his ability to play multiple positions and communicate effectively on the field—an important quality in a system where quick adaptation is essential.

For Hughes, one of the first challenges was adapting to Canadian football, particularly due to the field dimensions, which are wider than those in American football. This difference is especially noticeable during lateral runs and long field coverage.

He also explains that his transition was made easier by the presence of familiar faces within the Roughriders organization, including some former teammates and coaches.

Despite the necessary adjustments, Hughes already seems to be adapting well to his new environment, both athletically and culturally. And while his toothpick continues to be a talking point, his performances are likely to quickly take center stage.

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