The Giants could trade Rafael Devers

A little less than a year ago, the San Francisco Giants acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a trade that took the baseball world by surprise. Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello were sent in the opposite direction.

All of this happened because Devers hadn't taken kindly to the Red Sox asking him to switch positions after Alex Bregman arrived in town.

At the time, Buster Posey and the Giants believed they had addressed a major weakness in the California team's lineup.

But now, a year later, Devers' name is resurfacing in trade rumors. In fact, according to Jon Heyman, it's more than possible that San Francisco is considering sending Devers elsewhere again if the 2026 season continues to go in the wrong direction.

The Giants aren't in the race right now. If they're selling, Devers is a possibility—at least in my mind. Do they want to give him up after acquiring him a year ago? It's probably a long shot, but I'm throwing it out there.

A trade involving Devers is certainly unlikely, especially since his market value is at an all-time low, but it's something we can't rule out.

Could the Giants look to move Rafael Devers if their struggles continue? (w/ @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/BKxCjUd7cT — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 6, 2026

The Dominican currently has a .221 batting average with just three home runs so far this season. His -0.9 WAR is also one of the worst in all of MLB. For a player who is expected to deliver the moon and who has a massive long-term contract in his pocket, this is clearly insufficient and is causing unease in the Bay Area.

The 29-year-old still has eight years left on his contract, which will keep him under the team's control until his age-37 season.

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