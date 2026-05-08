Tarik Skubal might return sooner than expected

Tarik Skubal's elbow surgery is a disaster for the Tigers, for him, and for his agent, Scott Boras.

After all, the Michigan team needs him in top form to move forward as an organization… and his agent knows he's just a few months away from breaking the bank.

We were all wondering what his surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow meant for his next contract, which could be the biggest in history for a pitcher.

But we can all agree on one thing: unless he's crazy, an owner will have to make sure Skubal is in top shape before paying him what good old Scott Boras is asking for.

And on that note, Jon Heyman (who is close to Skubal's agent) stated that the surgery was such a success that he could resume training in the coming days.

He says that only one loose body was removed and that the estimated two-month recovery time could be beaten. A four- to six-week absence could be realistic, if all goes well.

Tarik Skubal's elbow surgery was such a success that he could start working out within days, and two months is even seen as a conservative estimate for the two-time Cy Young winner's return. Four to six weeks is possible. One relatively small loose body was removed. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 7, 2026

Obviously, we have to take all of this with a grain of salt. But if Skubal's surgery hadn't been a success, Scott Boras wouldn't have told the reporter that everything was perfect. So there is room for cautious optimism, in my opinion, regarding this situation.

We'll see in the coming weeks how he progresses. And we'll also see if the Tigers, “led” by Framber Valdez, can hold their own.

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