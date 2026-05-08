Mike Vrabel at the center of a new controversy following the discovery of an alleged fake account

A new controversy is currently fueling discussions surrounding the New England Patriots and their head coach , Mike Vrabel .

In the past few hours, several users on X have claimed to have discovered an alleged “sock puppet account” that was reportedly used to aggressively defend Vrabel and the Patriots organization during the recent controversy involving Dianna Russini.

The account in question, named “Mike Masters,” reportedly posted numerous messages and replies aimed at protecting Vrabel from criticism circulating on social media and in certain U.S. media outlets.

Messages highly defensive of Mike Vrabel

Among the messages shared online, the account reportedly denounced the media coverage of Vrabel and criticized attacks based on personal matters off the field.

Some posts also accused ProFootballTalk of deliberately attempting to damage the image of the Patriots and their head coach.

After several internet users began to suspect a possible link to Mike Vrabel or his inner circle, the account was reportedly eventually deleted, which immediately fueled speculation.

Despite all the attention this story has generated, it remains important to note that there is currently no concrete evidence confirming that Mike Vrabel actually controlled this account.

As is often the case with this type of viral rumor on social media, many conclusions are circulating rapidly without official validation.

Neither Vrabel nor the Patriots have publicly commented on the situation so far.

Allegations surrounding anonymous or “burner” accounts are not new in the world of professional sports.

Several athletes, coaches, and public figures have previously been linked to secondary accounts used to defend their reputation or comment on certain controversies while shielding their public identity.

In this specific case, however, the lack of official confirmation leaves plenty of room for speculation and theories among internet users.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.