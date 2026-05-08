Jauan Jenning says NO to the 49ers

The National Football League 's free-agent market continues to make waves, as a major revelation regarding Jauan Jennings has just come to light.

According to Matt Maiocco, the wide receiver reportedly turned down a contract extension offer worth approximately $17 million per season from the San Francisco 49ers before the start of last season.

Instead, Jennings was hoping to secure a deal well in excess of $20 million annually.

A risky gamble that doesn't seem to have paid off

According to Maiocco, Jennings chose to bet on himself, believing that a breakout season would skyrocket his market value.

The 28-year-old wide receiver clearly believed he could join the ranks of the highest-paid players at his position.

However, despite a respectable 2025 season with:

55 receptions

643 yards

9 touchdowns

several NFL observers now believe that Jennings may have overestimated his true market value.

Matt Maiocco also claims that the 49ers ultimately used that salary cap space to invest in other offensive players, notably Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

Although Jennings remains a receiver valued for his intensity and ability to produce in clutch situations, it no longer seems realistic to believe he will secure a contract close to his initial demands.

At this point, many analysts expect Jennings to accept a short-term deal based on performance bonuses in order to boost his value.

The wide receiver market remains extremely competitive in the NFL, and teams are often reluctant to offer very large contracts to players who have not yet demonstrated the consistent production worthy of true No. 1 wide receivers.

The Jauan Jennings case thus serves as yet another example of the risks associated with betting on oneself in professional sports.

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