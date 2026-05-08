Hits: Quebec native Otto Lopez leads the majors

The Miami Marlins are off to a rocky start to the season, despite having shown promise late last year. But if there's one person who can't be blamed for these underwhelming performances, it's Quebec native Otto Lopez.

In fact, in his team's 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles yesterday (Thursday), Lopez recorded two hits—his 49th and 50th of the season—leading all of Major League Baseball.

Admittedly, heading into the 2026 season, the 27-year-old was among the players expected to have a breakout season, having recorded 109 and 134 hits in his first two seasons with the Marlins. But to dominate the Manfred League in hits is quite an achievement.

Next in the hits column are Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and catcher Drake Baldwin, as well as Sacramento A's catcher Shea Langeliers, all with 47 hits.

Lopez currently boasts a .340 batting average, a 147 OPS+, and a 1.8 WAR, while hitting four home runs and stealing five bases. It wouldn't be surprising if he reaches the 20-20 mark this season.

The Quebec native has not only been one of the Marlins' most consistent hitters throughout the first month and a half of the season, but he has also been one of the best shortstops in all of MLB at the plate so far.

The Toronto Blue Jays traded the infielder to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations on February 13, 2024, rather than releasing him and getting absolutely nothing in return. Lopez had been designated for assignment (DFA) to make room for Yariel Rodriguez on the Jays' 40-man roster.

Toronto could certainly use him right now.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.