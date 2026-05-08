Freddy Peralta: The Cubs have been talking to the Mets about him

Félix Forget
Freddy Peralta: The Cubs have been talking to the Mets about him
Credit: MLB

Last winter, the Mets wanted to shore up their starting rotation. That had been the team's biggest weakness in 2025, and they had to try everything to find pitchers capable of eating innings.

A rotation cobbled together from various sources was clearly not the solution.

That led David Stearns to take an aggressive approach and reach out to his former team in Milwaukee to acquire Freddy Peralta. With just one year left before free agency, the Mets wanted to bring him in to anchor the rotation… and to give themselves a chance to get a head start on other teams in signing him to a long-term deal.

Except that while Peralta has performed well so far this season, it's a different story for the Mets, who aren't having a great season. And increasingly, this has people wondering if the starter could be traded before the trade deadline.

And according to Bruce Levine, the Cubs have already tested the waters: they've talked to the Mets about Peralta. There are reportedly other teams interested, but the Cubs are among them.

It's worth noting that in Chicago, Peralta would be reunited with his former manager, Craig Counsell. And most importantly, he would join a team firmly established at the top of its division, but one that could benefit from another quality starter.

The Cubs have, in fact, won their last nine games: if this continues, expect them to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

In Peralta's case, Levine explains that the next month will be decisive. The Mets want to give themselves until June 1 to see if they can become competitive again this season or if they'll have to switch to seller mode this summer.

And if the latter option is chosen, expect to see the Cubs at the center of the race for Peralta, who would undoubtedly be one of the biggest names on the market.

PMLB
  • Injury updates for the Blue Jays.
  • Alek Manoah hasn't felt this healthy since 2022.
  • Blake Snell returns tomorrow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!