Freddy Peralta: The Cubs have been talking to the Mets about him

Last winter, the Mets wanted to shore up their starting rotation. That had been the team's biggest weakness in 2025, and they had to try everything to find pitchers capable of eating innings.

A rotation cobbled together from various sources was clearly not the solution.

That led David Stearns to take an aggressive approach and reach out to his former team in Milwaukee to acquire Freddy Peralta. With just one year left before free agency, the Mets wanted to bring him in to anchor the rotation… and to give themselves a chance to get a head start on other teams in signing him to a long-term deal.

Except that while Peralta has performed well so far this season, it's a different story for the Mets, who aren't having a great season. And increasingly, this has people wondering if the starter could be traded before the trade deadline.

And according to Bruce Levine, the Cubs have already tested the waters: they've talked to the Mets about Peralta. There are reportedly other teams interested, but the Cubs are among them.

According to industry sources, the Cubs are one of the teams the Mets have talked to about acquiring RHP Freddy Peralta. June 1st is a target date for the Mets to either get back into the race or trade the soon-to-be free agent. Peralta and Craig Counsell share a mutual bond. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 8, 2026

It's worth noting that in Chicago, Peralta would be reunited with his former manager, Craig Counsell. And most importantly, he would join a team firmly established at the top of its division, but one that could benefit from another quality starter.

The Cubs have, in fact, won their last nine games: if this continues, expect them to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

If the Cubs continue to play well, @Ken_Rosenthal believes they'll be aggressive at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/fbwNvTMOJ1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 8, 2026

In Peralta's case, Levine explains that the next month will be decisive. The Mets want to give themselves until June 1 to see if they can become competitive again this season or if they'll have to switch to seller mode this summer.

And if the latter option is chosen, expect to see the Cubs at the center of the race for Peralta, who would undoubtedly be one of the biggest names on the market.

PMLB

Injury updates for the Blue Jays.

Alek Manoah hasn't felt this healthy since 2022.

Alek Manoah is back in Toronto this weekend. He said this is the first time he's felt this healthy since 2022. He added that he holds no hard feelings about how things ended in Toronto and understands the business side of the team chasing a World Series title. He seems to be in a good place. pic.twitter.com/QaUtDlNEUW — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 8, 2026

Blake Snell returns tomorrow.

Blake Snell will make his first start of the season tomorrow pic.twitter.com/s0rwXZmJsI — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 8, 2026

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