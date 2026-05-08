Former NFL player suddenly released by the British Columbia Lions

The British Columbia Lions have sent shockwaves through the Canadian football world by releasing defensive lineman Christian Covington just days before the start of their training camp.

An unexpected decision regarding a veteran with experience in the CFL and the NFL.

A Vancouver native, Christian Covington joined the Lions in May 2024 as part of a homecoming after a long career spent primarily in the National Football League in the United States. His arrival had generated high expectations due to his experience and professional background.

Before returning to Canada, the defensive tackle played for several seasons in the NFL, representing the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Chargers in succession. This journey allowed him to build a solid reputation as a versatile and disciplined player.

Lions management highlighted his professionalism in an official statement, thanking Covington for his commitment and leadership within the organization during his time there.

According to management, however, this difficult decision is part of a strategic approach aimed at optimizing the team's roster for the upcoming season.

A Respected Veteran Despite a Difficult Decision

Christian Covington was initially drafted by the British Columbia Lions in the fifth round of the 2015 CFL Draft, before being selected that same year by the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft.

Back in the CFL, he played in 29 games with the Lions during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. During that time, he recorded 33 defensive tackles, 7 quarterback sacks, and forced 2 fumbles, once again demonstrating his effectiveness on the field.

Despite these solid statistics, increased competition within the roster and the team's strategic decisions led to this parting of ways.

For the British Columbia Lions, this decision marks a significant adjustment as a new season begins. For Covington, it now opens the door to a new chapter in his professional career, as he becomes a free agent on the Canadian and American football markets.

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