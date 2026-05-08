Former Alouettes quarterback signs long-term deal with Calgary

The Calgary Stampeders have secured a key piece for their offensive future by signing Vernon Adams Jr.

for several more seasons. The veteran quarterback has officially signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Alberta-based team through the end of the 2028 season.

This agreement represents a major vote of confidence in the 33-year-old, who played a key role in the Stampeders' return to competitiveness in the Canadian Football League in 2025.

According to the details released, Adams Jr. will receive a minimum salary of $500,000 for the 2026 season. His earnings will then rise to over $560,000 in 2027, before reaching approximately $580,000 in the final year of his contract. However, a portion of this amount remains contingent.

The American quarterback is coming off a productive season with Calgary. He helped the Stampeders finish the season with an 11-7 record, allowing the club to reclaim its place among the top teams in Western Canada.

On the field, Vernon Adams Jr. delivered consistent performances, completing over 65% of his passes. He racked up more than 4,200 passing yards and threw 21 touchdown passes. His mobility also continued to be a key element of his offensive game.

Vernon Adams Jr. continues a remarkable journey in the CFL

Before becoming the face of the Stampeders' offense, Vernon Adams Jr. had a tumultuous journey in the Canadian Football League. After his stint in the NCAA, he first joined the Montreal Alouettes, where he quickly drew attention thanks to his explosive style.

The quarterback then played for several teams, including the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and the British Columbia Lions, before landing in Calgary in 2024.

Throughout his CFL career, Adams Jr. has established himself as one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks. In addition to surpassing 20,000 passing yards, he has also demonstrated his ability to make an impact on the ground thanks to his speed and offensive instincts.

With this new contract extension, the Stampeders are clearly banking on his stability and leadership to remain among the contenders in the coming seasons.