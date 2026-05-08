Davis Alexander will have a limited role at the start of Alouettes training camp

Everything seems to be revolving around Davis Alexander right now with the Montreal Alouettes .

As training camp kicks off at Laval University, general manager Danny Maciocia hopes above all to see his star quarterback get through this crucial preparation phase without injury.

After a 2025 season marked by recurring hamstring issues, Alexander's health has become central to Montreal's ambitions for the upcoming Canadian Football League season.

An injury that complicated his 2025 season

Although Davis Alexander started the season strong with three consecutive wins, his hamstring injury quickly derailed his year.

The quarterback was ultimately limited to just seven regular-season games, and his mobility and effectiveness were compromised during the Alouettes' Grey Cup final loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Montreal organization therefore plans to carefully manage his workload during training camp to prevent a relapse.

Danny Maciocia confirmed that the coaching staff will closely monitor the usage of their star quarterback over the coming weeks.

After a 10-win season and a Grey Cup final appearance, Maciocia did not completely overhaul his roster during the offseason.

However, the Alouettes have added several key players, notably quarterback Dustin Crum from the Ottawa Redblacks to provide better protection behind Alexander.

On offense, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns arrives after a stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Maciocia strongly believes that Sterns could become a key surprise in the Montreal offense thanks to his route-running skills and reliable hands.

Montreal's defense will also have to adapt to some key departures.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey has left for the British Columbia Lions, while veteran Marc-Antoine Dequoy has retired.

To compensate, the Alouettes have brought back Micah Awe, who could play a key role in the middle of the defense alongside Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.

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