Breece Hall is breaking the bank in New York

The New York Jets have secured one of the key players on their offense by signing Breece Hall to a major contract extension.

The running back will remain with the organization through the end of the 2028 season under a new three-year deal worth $45.75 million.

After being named a franchise player earlier this year, Hall and the Jets finally managed to reach an agreement before the situation dragged on any longer. This signing clearly confirms the team's commitment to building its offensive future around the young running back.

According to details reported in the United States, the deal provides Hall with an average annual salary of $15.25 million. This salary now places him among the highest-paid running backs in the entire NFL, behind only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

This decision comes at a strategic time for the Jets, who are continuing their rebuild and looking to maintain some offensive stability around their young star players.

Since joining the NFL, Breece Hall has quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the New York offense thanks to his versatility, speed, and ability to produce both on the ground and through the air.

Selected in the second round of the 2022 draft, the 25-year-old has already accumulated over 5,000 combined yards and scored 27 career touchdowns despite suffering a serious injury in his rookie season.

Breece Hall Becomes an Offensive Mainstay for the Jets

Hall's career had gotten off to a rocky start, however, when a major anterior cruciate ligament injury cut his rookie season short after just a few games.

Many observers wondered at the time whether he would fully regain his explosiveness. The running back, however, responded brilliantly by returning to the field with consistency and efficiency over the following seasons.

Since his return, he has played in nearly every Jets game and has regularly surpassed 1,300 offensive yards per season, proving he could become one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

For New York, this contract extension therefore represents much more than a simple financial transaction. The Jets are clearly counting on Breece Hall to become one of the faces of the organization in the coming years and help the team reclaim its place among the league's competitive teams.